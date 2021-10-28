(Bloomberg) -- Japanese industrial production fell for a third straight month in September, deepening the worst quarterly slump for the country’s manufacturers since the height of the pandemic and weighing on the recovery before national elections this weekend.

Declines in car and machinery output sent overall factory production down 5.4% from August, the economy ministry reported Friday. The drop was twice as steep as the median estimate from analysts.

Consumer prices in Tokyo held just above zero in October for a second month, missing estimates and underscoring the different challenge facing the Bank of Japan compared with other central banks grappling with inflation fears. Downward pressure from falling mobile phone fees weighed even more heavily on prices than in prior months.

Another month of falling production amid global supply shortages weakens a key pillar of Japan’s recovery and is likely to weigh on third quarter growth. It could also put more pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to boost the size of a stimulus package he’s pledged to deliver after Sunday’s general election.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut its forecast for growth this fiscal year and downgraded its view on exports and production. The BOJ said the supply constraints and developments in overseas economies are now among the main risk factors for Japan’s economy, rather than Covid.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect output to pick up in October, supported by pent-up domestic demand unleashed by the lifting of the state of emergency. But a slowdown in China’s economy and supply chain restrictions will probably continue to weigh on production.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

To read the full report, click here.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.