Japan’s Factory Output Keeps Gaining Even as Virus Resurges

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s industrial production maintained its pace in October even amid a resurgence of the coronavirus at home and abroad.

Factory output gained 3.8% from September, when it advanced 3.9%, the economy ministry reported Monday. Analysts had forecast a 2.4% gain. Production has risen for five straight months, the longest streak since 2016, amid rebounds from a collapse in May during a nationwide state of emergency.

A separate report showed retail sales rose 0.4% in October from the previous month, compared with a 0.5% gain forecast by economists.

Key Insights

Another month of increasing factory output adds to evidence that Japan’s economy continued to rebound in October from its record collapse in the second quarter, but production remains below last year’s level and a worsening pandemic darkens the outlook.

Exports to the U.S. and China have offered key support to Japanese manufacturers during the recovery, but the virus is spreading fast in recent days. Record cases have led to more lockdowns in parts of Europe and infection rates are soaring in the U.S.

At home, Tokyo and Osaka last week called on some businesses to close early, while the northern prefecture of Hokkaido implemented its own measures to stem the virus’s spread. The steps could weigh on demand.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government is drafting a third extra budget to fight the crisis. A key adviser to the premier last week said the new spending package will need to be more than double the size expected by investors if it is to stop mass job losses, given how much the pandemic has hit demand.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Fresh waves of Covid-19 infections in Europe and the U.S. have started to restrict business activities, weighing on private demand. In Japan, high-frequency gauges point to slippage amid a run-up in new cases of Covid-19. Together, these point to slower production growth in 4Q.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

Get More

Industrial production fell 3.2% in October from a year ago. Economist had projected a 4.6% drop.

The report showed output is forecast to rise 2.7% in November and decrease 2.4% in December.

Retail sales gained 6.4% in October from a year ago, when sales slumped due to an increase in the sales tax. Analysts predicted a 6.2% increase.

Sales at department stores and supermarkets rose 2.9% from a year ago. Analysts expected a 5% rise.

