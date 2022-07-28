(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s factory output rebounded in June as China eased Covid lockdown curbs in Shanghai, reducing supply disruptions that had rippled through regional manufacturing activity.

Industrial production rose 8.9% from the previous month, when it dropped the most in two years, according to the trade and industry ministry Friday. Analysts had expected a 4.2% rise. Output of cars, electronics parts and communications equipment led the gains.

Other data showed inflation in Tokyo continued to pick up speed beyond the central bank’s target while retail sales fell from a month earlier. The labor market showed some signs of tightening.

The strong rebound in production in June wasn’t enough to boost factory output over the quarter, while the fall in retail sales signals a cooling of shopping sentiment amid inflation pain and renewed concern over the virus. Overall the data point to a modest recovery of the economy in the second quarter.

Still, downside risks are mounting in Japan’s key trading partners as policy makers try to cool demand to counter rampant inflation.

Shanghai began loosening its pandemic lockdowns from June after two months of strict restrictions that contributed to China’s economy growing at the slowest pace in the second quarter since the country was first hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The US economy has meanwhile entered a technical recession.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking forward, we expect production to increase again in July, but at a slower pace. Higher inflation and and rising virus cases will probably weigh on the domestic recovery. Softener demand from US and Europe is likely to offset gains from China’s rebound.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

Earlier this week the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for this year and next, warning that the world economy may soon be on the cusp of an outright recession. The IMF reduced its projection for China’s economy in 2022 by 1.1 percentage point to a 3.3% expansion and cut Japans by 0.7 percentage point to 1.7%.

Japan’s economy is forecast to have grown at an annualized 3.6% pace in the second quarter following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter at the height of the omicron wave.

While pent-up demand is likely to offer some support for consumption in the domestic economy, the impact of soaring energy and food prices will likely limit spending. Another factor likely to curtail shoppers’ appetite to splash out is the sharp resurgence of Covid in Japan. Daily infections have topped 200,000 nationwide, an almost tenfold increase from the beginning of July.

For now the government hasn’t reinstalled curbs on businesses and consumers to curb the spread as the number of serious cases and deaths has not risen to the same degree.

More details from the reports:

Japan’s manufacturers see their output rising 3.8% in July and by another 6% in August. Those projections tend to be overly optimistic.

Retails sales fell 1.4% in June from May, compared with a 0.2% rise forecast by analysts; outlays were still up 1.5% from a year ago.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food in Tokyo rose 2.3% in July from a year ago; economists had expected a 2.2% gain.

The jobless rate held steady at 2.6% in June.

The jobs to applicant ratio was 1.27 in June, meaning there were 127 jobs offered for every 100 applicants, compared with 124 a month earlier.

