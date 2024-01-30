(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s factory output rebounded in December, offering further evidence that the sputtering economy has returned to growth, potentially removing a hurdle for the Bank of Japan as it mulls the timing of a likely interest rate hike.

Industrial production gained 1.8% from November, after falling the previous month, as output of machinery and chemicals expanded, the industry ministry said Wednesday. That was the biggest gain since June, though smaller than a consensus view for a 2.5% increase.

A separate report gave a gloomier picture of the economy as retail sales fell 2.9% from November, leaving them 2.1% above year-earlier levels and casting doubt on the strength of domestic demand as inflation bites into household budgets.

The production gains will offer support for the economy, pointing to the likelihood that it rebounded in the fourth quarter after a sharp contraction in the summer. That should clear another item from the path toward the nation’s first interest rate hike since 2007, a move that two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect to see by April.

Still, the weakness in retail trade points to the ongoing fragility in the economy as consumers keep a careful eye on spending amid the strongest inflation cycle in decades. That is a factor that could drive caution at the central bank over further hikes once it has scrapped its negative interest rate.

“The economic outlook is patchy, but there are some positive elements as a trend,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “I’m expecting GDP to return to modest growth. But production will turn negative in the current quarter due to Toyota-related auto production issues and the impact of Chinese New Year holidays.”

The report showed that factory output in the quarter through December rose 1.4% from the previous three months, compared with a 1.2% decline over the summer when Japan’s economy shrank.

Among components underpinning the expansion in factory output in the latest month were testing equipment, conveyor belt systems, chemicals and semiconductor-related gear.

Production was supported by stronger-than-expected exports in December, with shipments to the US rising at a double-digit clip and those to China rising for the first time in more than a year. But analysts warn that overseas demand is likely to stall down the road given expected slowdowns in the global economy.

Growth in both the US and China is predicted to slow this year, though the International Monetary Fund’s latest projections for the global economy are a touch more optimistic than three months ago.

The output report showed that the ministry expects factory production to fall sharply in January, by 6.2%, in a less promising sign for growth in 2024, The projection may reflect concern over the impact of the New Year’s Day earthquake in northwestern Japan.

Analysts expect Japan’s economy to post an annualized expansion of 1.1% in the last quarter of 2023, avoiding a technical recession. A report on gross domestic product is due Feb. 15.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking further ahead, we expect production to level off in January. Slowdowns in overseas markets such as China may weigh down overall demand but the improvement in semiconductor-demand should support production of related products.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

Retail trade has been supported by pent-up demand after the pandemic along with a broad rise in prices that inflates the value of sales. But inflation is taking a toll on outlays as wage gains lag behind prices.

Companies and their labor unions are in the midst of annual pay negotiations, with early results expected in March. Those results are likely to be one of the final pieces of the puzzle determining when the BOJ will raise rates, with some economists forecasting a move in March.

“Spring wage talks are expected to produce strong wage gains. Consumption is weak now but should stabilize as inflation slows,” Taguchi said. “I think the BOJ is most likely to end the negative rate in April.”

