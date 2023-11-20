Japan’s First Digital Securities Trading to Begin on Dec. 25

(Bloomberg) -- Osaka Digital Exchange Co. will begin Japan’s first trading of digital securities on Dec. 25, starting with security tokens issued by real estate investor Ichigo Inc.

Tokyo-based Ichigo will sell about ¥3 billion ($20.1 million) of securities backed by property investments, according to a filing to authorities on Monday.

Security tokens are digitally managed securities that can offer investors alternatives to traditional assets such as equities, but so far a lack of liquidity has limited their transactions.

