Japan’s First Digital Securities Trading to Begin on Dec. 25
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Osaka Digital Exchange Co. will begin Japan’s first trading of digital securities on Dec. 25, starting with security tokens issued by real estate investor Ichigo Inc.
Tokyo-based Ichigo will sell about ¥3 billion ($20.1 million) of securities backed by property investments, according to a filing to authorities on Monday.
Security tokens are digitally managed securities that can offer investors alternatives to traditional assets such as equities, but so far a lack of liquidity has limited their transactions.
