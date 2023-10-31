Japan’s FX Chief Says Still on Standby to Intervene If Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s chief currency official fired a warning shot to market watchers after the yen breached a fresh year-to-date low against the dollar overnight.

“We’re on standby,” said Masato Kanda, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, when asked if he was prepared to intervene in the currency market or take other measures.

“But I can’t say what we’ll do, and when — we’ll make judgments overall, and we’re making judgments in a state of urgency,” he added.

The warning comes after the yen breached the 151 level against the dollar overnight. The currency move followed the Bank of Japan’s decision Tuesday to further loosen its grip on 10-year yields.

“We’re very concerned about one-sided, sudden moves in currencies, and intend to take all available options appropriately against excessive FX moves,” he said. “Fundamentals don’t move several yen in one night.”

The BOJ also chose to stick with its negative short-term interest rate, a stance that keeps it out of sync with the tighter policy stance of other central banks including the Federal Reserve.

“The yen has weakened close to 25 yen against the dollar from the start of the year, and it’s also moved a few yen in a short amount of time,” Kanda said.

Kanda also added that speculative moves were likely the biggest reason behind the most recent yen movements.

