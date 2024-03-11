(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund is considering reappointing Chief Investment Officer Eiji Ueda when his term expires at the end of this month, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The appointment would be for one more year, keeping Ueda on board at the world’s largest pension fund until the end of President Masataka Miyazono’s term, said the person, who declined to be identified. A spokesperson for GPIF declined to comment on the matter.

Ueda, a former bond trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., was an unexpected choice when he took over from Hiromichi Mizuno in April 2020 in his first two year term. He was reappointed in 2022 after helping steer GPIF through the market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

GPIF manages approximately ¥225 trillion ($1.53 trillion), according to data at the end of December.

