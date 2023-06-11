You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Japan’s Hagiuda Says No-Confidence Motion Could Dissolve Diet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The policy chief for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party said a no-confidence motion being considered by an opposition party may be a cause for dissolving parliament, leading to a general election.
Koichi Hagiuda, head of the Policy Research Council at the LDP, made the remarks on a Sunday television news program amid ongoing speculation that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may call an early election.
Japan’s largest opposition party, the left-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party, is considering submitting a no-confidence motion against Kishida’s cabinet before the current parliament session ends later this month, Kyodo reported Saturday citing unidentified lawmakers.
The possibility of Kishida calling a general election to take advantage of an improvement in polling numbers and better-than-expected economic expansion has come under more focus after Japan hosted the Group of Seven summit in May.
Hagiuda said that as prime minister, Kishida would be the ultimate decision-maker regarding any dissolution of parliament. Both Hagiuda and the leader of another opposition party said on the TV program they did not agree with the no-confidence motion.
