Japan's factory output fell more than expected in June as trade tensions and a slowdown in the global economy dragged exports lower for a seventh straight month.

Industrial production dropped 3.6% from a month earlier, according to the economy ministry. Economists had forecast a 1.7% decline. Separate data showed the jobless rate fell to 2.3%.

With trade tensions and a global economic slowdown weighing on exports, domestic demand will be counted on to support factory output.

Consumer purchases ahead of a sales tax increase slated for October can boost overall domestic demand, though spending could cool afterward. The government says it stands ready to act if the hike damages the economy.

Rising tensions between Japan and South Korea could also take a toll on Japan, though Korea would likely take the bigger hit.

Despite the tight labor market, inflation remains subdued well below the Bank of Japan’s policy target. It is expected to slow further in coming months.

“Looking ahead, we expect output to be more or less unchanged in 3Q from 2Q. Inventory accumulation for last-minute household purchases ahead of a sales-tax hike slated for October is likely to support production. Pulling the other way, weak external demand will likely weigh on production.”-- The Asia Economist TeamClick here to read more

Industrial production fell 4.1% from a year ago.

The job-to-applicant ratio in June was 1.61. In May it was 1.62, down slightly from the the highest level in more than 40 years a month earlier.

