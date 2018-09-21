(Bloomberg) -- A slight acceleration in Japan’s key inflation gauge in August offered little additional encouragement for policy makers hoping to reach a 2 percent price target, with support from higher energy prices likely to cool over the coming months.

Economists also noted the temporary nature of other factors, including holiday-impacted accommodation costs, that had contributed to the expected speeding up of core inflation. For the first time since November 2013, less than half the number of items on the overall consumer index rose in price, adding to the gloomy outlook despite an improved reading.

The data also showed that higher fresh food prices, which aren’t reflected in the core gauge targeted by the Bank of Japan, jumped sharply, a factor that could weigh on consumption in the third quarter.

Strip out energy prices and the latest figures show there is no momentum in the underlying price trend, said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding that based on the latest data the central bank wouldn’t be budging from its stimulus program for a long time to come.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food, rose 0.9 percent in August from a year earlier (estimate 0.9 percent)

Stripping out fresh food and energy, prices climbed 0.4 percent, matching a forecast

Overall prices gained 1.3 percent (estimate 1.1 percent)

Other Details

Energy prices rose 7.4 percent from a year earlier in August, contributing 0.55 percentage point to overall price gains of 1.3 percent.

Mobile phone charges fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, but the 0.08 percentage point drag on the overall index was around half the impact in July.

