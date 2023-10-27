Japan’s Insurers, Big Global Investors With $2.7 Trillion, Say It's Too Pricey to Hedge Against Yen Swings

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s life insurers plan to boost holdings of unhedged foreign debt while approaching purchases of yen-denominated bonds with caution as they seek clarity on when the central bank may adjust policy.

In investment plans announced this month, the insurers said domestic yields have now reached levels that are attractive enough to buy, yet the timing and pace of buying is likely to vary amid market fluctuations caused by speculation about a Bank of Japan pivot.

Global investors and institutions are closely watching the allocation plans by Japan’s life insurance companies for any signs that higher yields at home will encourage them to repatriate more funds. The firms have combined assets of $2.7 trillion, including sizable ownership of securities from sovereign bonds to corporate debt from the US to Europe and Australia.

Most major life insurers expect the central bank to remove its yield-curve control and negative interest rate early next year, giving credence to speculation of a shift in the BOJ’s ultra-accommodative policy that’s pushed up sovereign yields to decade highs.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. plans to buy super-long domestic securities in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 2024 but at “constrained pace” for now, Akira Tsuzuki, executive officer of the finance and investment planning department, said at a briefing this week.

It accelerated the pace of purchases when the yields climbed after the BOJ tweaked its yield curve control in late July, Tsuzuki said. The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds has almost doubled since the day before the BOJ tweaked the policy, known as YCC. This effectively means it will allow the gauge to rise to as high as 1%.

Ten-year yields reached a decade high of 0.885% on Thursday. The 30-year equivalent reached 1.89%, a mark last seen in 2013 and a level that interests life insurers, major buyers of the maturity.

Super-Long Debt

Japan’s 30-year yield relative to returns from foreign bonds with currency hedges is now appealing, and “we will gradually start purchases as yen bond returns have risen to quite attractive levels.” said Hiroyuki Nomura, operating officer and senior general manager of the investment planning department at Japan Post Insurance Co.

“We are investing in super-long debt with a relatively cautious stance,” Kenichiro Kitamura, general manager of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.’s investment planning and research department, said in a briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday. “The current yield levels are quite attractive, but they are likely to rise further and we don’t have to rush to buy them now.”

Life insurers seem to be waiting for the BOJ to adjust policy and any delay makes it hard for those companies to buy domestic debt, said Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura Securities Co. “Their cautious stance on the purchases is another factor adding to pressure on the BOJ to move.”

Most BOJ watchers expect monetary easing to remain intact at next week’s policy meeting, according to Bloomberg’s latest survey.

Unhedged Foreign Debt

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. is even considering a halt to further purchases of Japanese sovereign debt in the second half after boosting holdings by ¥255 billion ($1.7 billion) in the first half. That compares with its plan of ¥330 billion increase over the whole fiscal year.

The BOJ doggedly sticking with ultra-easy policy has pushed down the yen, making the currency the worst performer among Group of 10 peers this year versus the dollar.

That prolonged weakness in the yen resulted in Fukoku Mutual breaking its investment plan and boosting holdings of unhedged foreign debt in the first half ended in September. It boosted ownership of offshore debt without currency protection by ¥155 billion, compared with the earlier plan to reduce it by ¥90 billion this fiscal year.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. also added unhedged foreign bonds in the first half, and like other insurers revised its yen forecast lower to 140 per dollar at end-March from its April projection of 125. Taiju Life Insurance Co. also plans to lift holdings of non-hedged foreign debt by ¥100 billion in the second half for its foreign currency-denominated insurance policies.

Most life insurers plan to continue selling currency-hedged foreign debt as costs remain elevated.

