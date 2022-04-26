(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s unemployment rate edged down in March to its lowest rate in almost two years as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions helped the labor market inch closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The jobless rate fell to 2.6% as the number of people working rose by a seasonally adjusted 180,000 from February, the ministry of internal affairs reported Tuesday. Analysts had expected the unemployment rate to hold steady at 2.7%.

A separate report offered a similarly encouraging view of employment, with job offers outnumbering applicants by a greater margin than in February. The data is a leading indicator of the labor market trend and showed there were 122 jobs offered in March for every 100 applicants, compared with 121 a month earlier.

The employment figures suggest that falling omicron-variant case numbers and the lifting of restrictive measures helped boost the labor market, even as the economy sputtered in the first quarter. The drop pushes the jobless rate closer to the 2.4% logged in early 2020 before the pandemic slammed the economy.

Still, economists warned that labor market dynamics weren’t strengthening enough to generate the kind of wage gains policy makers are seeking to generate a positive cycle of economic growth.

With pay increases failing to keep up with soaring energy costs, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to unveil more measures to support families and firms as early as Tuesday evening.

“As the economy recovers slowly with the pandemic retreating, jobs data are improving along the way,” Hiroaki Muto, economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “But the labor market isn’t tightening fast enough to push wages higher. Unlike in the U.S., companies here don’t usually try to cope with labor shortage by raising wages.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Declines in the shadow unemployment rate, which includes workers who are employed but not working, exceeded the improvement in the headline figure. This suggests further tightening in the labor market ahead.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

That suggests the Bank of Japan will continue with its monetary easing measures, Muto added. The central bank starts a two-day meeting on Wednesday with a majority of economists expecting it to keep policy on hold despite recent weakness in the yen.

The BOJ’s insistence that it must keep stimulating the economy even as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates has contributed to a sharp slide in the yen to a two-decade low against the dollar. The fall in the currency is amplifying rises in the costs of imports and energy putting pressure on households and businesses.

Wary that the economy is also likely to have contracted in the first quarter and with an election looming in the summer, Kishida’s administration has been putting together a package of measures to help ease the blow from higher energy and food costs. The premier is due to give a press briefing at 6 p.m.

The government plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.6 billion) on measures to help combat rising prices, according to the Nikkei newspaper. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has repeatedly said that any new spending will be covered by existing reserve funds.

