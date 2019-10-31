(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s unemployment rate unexpectedly rose in September, climbing from a 27-year low before a sales tax hike that’s likely to damp consumer spending.

The jobless rate increased 0.2 percentage point to 2.4%, the internal affairs ministry said Friday. Economists had forecast unemployment at 2.2%.

Japan’s aging population and its chronic labor shortages have created a headache for employers, but an ultra-tight job market has supported consumer spending and provided a key prop to growth amid an export slump this year.

The Bank of Japan Thursday refrained from adding stimulus, maintaining its view that private consumption remains in a moderate uptrend amid an improving job market and relatively solid wages.

A sales tax increase that went into effect Oct. 1 is likely to cloud that picture, at least in the short-term. Economists forecast the economy will contract 2.7% this quarter as households tighten their purse strings.

“Looking ahead, we think the labor market will remain tight overall, though with some slack appearing in 4Q. The increase in the sales tax should crimp demand for workers in October. The challenging external environment may also limited demand for labor.”

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.57 in September, meaning there were only about 100 applicants for every 157 jobs offered. The measure was at a 45-year high of 1.63 in April.

