(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s justice minister Yasuhiro Hanashi is set to be fired after joking about signing off on executions, the second high-profile member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet to leave in less than a month.

Sankei reported that the premier had made the decision to replace the minister, without any attribution. Kishida is still reeling from the fallout of his economy minister stepping down at the end of October due to his ties with the controversial fringe group the Unification Church.

Hanashi joked at a political gathering Wednesday that his job was “mundane” because it only makes the news when the justice minister rubber stamps executions, comments that were taken to make light to the death penalty. He subsequently apologized for the remarks.

It was reported by local media that he also said being in his post doesn’t get you much money or votes. Scrutiny of him intensified when it was discovered he had made similar jokes repeatedly in the past. He received a public rebuke from Kishida, who told lawmakers he had warned his minister to speak carefully.

The issue also represented a new distraction for Kishida as he seeks to reverse his government’s declining popularity hurt by a continuing scandal over ties between his party and the Unification Church, as well as concerns over inflation. Approval ratings for the cabinet saw its biggest fall to 36% since Kishida took office, according to a poll published by the Yomiuri newspaper earlier this week.

--With assistance from Marika Katanuma, Go Onomitsu and Takaaki Iwabu.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.