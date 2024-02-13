Japan’s Kanda: MOF Will Take Appropriate Steps on FX as Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top currency chief sought to put a floor under the yen with a barrage of warnings after US inflation data spurred a jump in the dollar overnight.

“Recent moves by the yen have been pretty rapid,” vice finance minister for international affairs Masato Kanda told reporters Wednesday. “Some of the recent rapid moves are in line with fundamentals, but some are clearly speculative. I think the latter aren’t desirable.’

Kanda said authorities are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are always ready to take appropriate steps as needed.

He was speaking after US inflation data for January came in hotter than expected overnight, pouring cold water on hopes for an early rate cut in the US. That spurred a dollar rally to its highest versus the yen since November.

The yen strengthened a tad after Kanda’s remarks, to trade around 150.65 to the dollar after weakening to 150.89 a few hours earlier.

