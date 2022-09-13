Japan’s Kanda Says All Options on Table for Forex Response

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s chief currency official said the government won’t rule out any options for responding to foreign exchange moves, issuing the country’s latest warning after the yen slipped sharply following the release of stronger-than-expected US inflation data overnight.

“We’re concerned that the recent foreign exchange moves are very sudden,” Masato Kanda told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll monitor the situation with a sense of urgency, and respond appropriately without ruling out any options.”

The yen strengthened against the dollar following Kanda’s remarks.

Japanese officials stepped up their language on the yen last week, when the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency held a three-party meeting as the currency rapidly set fresh 24-year lows against the dollar.

