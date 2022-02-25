(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s cabinet approved the nation’s first economic security bill aimed at protecting supply chains and enhancing autonomy, amid rising global tensions over the development of key technology and related security risks.

The bill, a pillar of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s policy agenda, aims to strengthen supply sources, impose regulatory checks on core infrastructure, strengthen development of vital technology and tighten information disclosure on patents.

Analysts have said the bill will further align Japan with its security partners like the U.S. in trying to cut supply chain reliance on China. The draft legislation doesn’t name any specific nations that it aims to reduce exposure to.

Earlier this month, the cabinet office issued a trade analysis indicating that China had a more than 50% share in 1,133 categories of imported goods, or 23% of the value of Japan’s imports in 2019. The level of reliance was about twice as much as U.S. dependence on China, the report said.

The bill comes just as Japan decided along with the U.S. and European allies to impose export controls on semiconductors against Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to the crisis, the global chip crunch had prompted nations including Japan to overhaul their supply chains to gain more autonomy.

Japan has issued subsidies to promote domestic manufacturing and diversify supply chains in Asian nations other than China.

The bill will now head to parliament, where it’s likely to pass, given the majority held by Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition.

Companies and government officials would face imprisonment of up to two years or fines of up to 1 million yen (about $8,700) for violations including false filings or information leaks.

Assuming the bill is passed into law, it won’t likely have an immediate impact on companies as it will take up to two years to implement and lacks details on the specific supply chain items affected.

Core infrastructure in the bill include power, information and communications, finance and transportation.

Companies have voiced concerns about the measures set out by the bill could interfere with their operations. Japan’s top business lobby, Keidanren, has asked the government to be as selective as possible in applying regulatory checks.

