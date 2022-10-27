(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a 71.6 trillion yen ($490 billion) economic stimulus package to ease the impact of rising prices on consumers and companies, and support growth as he seeks to bolster sliding support for his year-old government.

Fiscal spending will be 39 trillion yen with an extra budget of 29.1 trillion yen to fund the package, Kishida said Friday. In addition to tackling inflation amplified by the cratering yen, the package will also offer companies more incentives to boost wages and help set up the economy to take advantage of the currency’s weakness by boosting inbound tourism and exports and bringing factories back to Japan.

The latest stimulus package comes on the same day the Bank of Japan is expected to stick with the rock-bottom interest rates that are contributing to the historic slide in the yen. While the package may boost support for Kishida by showing he is helping families and businesses cope with higher costs, it will again raise questions about the consistency of the country’s fiscal and monetary policy.

The extra spending also highlights Japan’s tendency to repeatedly lean on extra budgets financed at near zero rates even as it struggles to rein in the developed world’s largest public debt load.

