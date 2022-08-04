(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he strongly condemned missile launches by China, and that his government had urged Beijing to call off its military exercises immediately.

The two met for breakfast at Kishida’s official residence Friday, just hours after China likely fired missiles over Taiwan during military drills on Thursday. The show of forces was part of Beijing’s biggest cross-strait exercises in decades after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island earlier this week.

Kishida told reporters he had described the missile launches as “a serious problem for our country’s security and the safety of our people,” in his conversation with Pelosi. “China’s actions on this occasion have a serious effect on the peace and security of the region and the international community, and we urged an immediate halt to the military exercises.”

He added that he had reaffirmed with Pelosi the US and Japan would work closely together to maintain the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi is expected to meet lawmakers in Tokyo before departing the region on the last stop of her Asian tour.

The Ministry of Defense in Tokyo estimated that five ballistic missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone Thursday and four of those probably flew over Taiwan. If confirmed, it would mark a major escalation as it would be the first time China has flown missiles over Taiwan itself.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the People’s Liberation Army in China fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan between 1:56 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time Thursday.

Taiwan won’t release information on the flight paths given China’s aim to intimidate, as well as to protect its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, the ministry later said.

China said the previous day it called off a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart over a Group of Seven statement expressing concern about Beijing’s “threatening actions” around Taiwan in the wake of Pelosi’s visit.

Beijing had earlier announced the meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, which had been expected as early as Thursday on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Cambodia.

