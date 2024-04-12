(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touted diplomatic success during his weeklong visit to the US while pledging to keep close ties with South Korea, despite an election loss for the nation’s president.

His official visit to Washington, the first in nine years by a Japanese leader, resulted in initiatives that will improve military operations between the two countries and build a stronger alliance with the Philippines to counter an assertive China. Kishida, who is set to fly home Saturday, also used the trip to convince American companies to put money into Japan and showcase the positive impact that his nation has on the US economy as the biggest foreign investor.

Kishida wanted to send a message about the kind of future Japan and the US want to build, the premier told reporters late Friday in North Carolina. “I feel I was able to convey that message to the US Congress, American people and the world,” he said.

As he summarized his visit to the US, Kishida was also asked about the implications of an election loss for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kishida and Yoon have forged closer ties with the US, and the defeat comes as South Korea is expected to host the first trilateral summit since 2019 with Japan and China in May.

“Japan and South Korea are important partners and neighbors to tackle various challenges in an international community,” Kishida said, while refraining from commenting on the election. “I believe that it is in the interest of both nations to expand cooperation in a multi-faceted manner.”

The US trip may help Kishida restore his fragile public support following a party slush fund scandal that caused him to discipline 39 lawmakers, including several former ministers. One of them, former education minister Ryu Shionoya, who was ordered to leave the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has reportedly requested a re-examination and said Kishida should also take responsibility as the party’s head.

On Friday, Kishida repeated his pledge to reform political funds regulations. Asked about a possible snap election, he said he is focusing on key issues that Japan is facing and is not considering anything else.

