(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he planned to provide subsidies for firms that help dependent spouses, who face social security burdens if they earn more than ¥1 million ($6,900) a year.

One reason why many married Japanese women avoid working more than minimal hours is that earning more than the cutoff amount means they are no longer treated as dependents and need to make separate social security payments, reducing their take-home pay.

Kishida told reporters in Toyama prefecture subsidies for firms who act to mitigate such impacts on take-home pay may be introduced in October. He added that in the longer term his government wants to review the system.

The government is concerned that a rise in the minimum wage coming in October — which is expected to take it above ¥1,000 yen an hour across the country — could prompt even more part-time workers to cut back on their hours, public broadcaster NHK said earlier Thursday.

Kishida also said the following:

Schedule for reshuffling the cabinet not decided

Expecting a further recovery in inbound tourism from China following the resumption of group tours

