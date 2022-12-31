Japan’s Kishida Plans to Step Up Diplomatic Efforts in New Year

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said “skillful steering” of diplomacy will be needed in 2022 and he plans to step up efforts to engage other countries to resolve global challenges.

In his New Year’s greetings, Kishida said he plans to embark on “summit diplomacy in earnest” and pursue what he calls “realism diplomacy for a new era,” taking into account universal values and world issues.

Japan must “assume the worst and proceed with great caution” in addressing the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kishida said.

Japan PM Kishida Considers Bringing Forward Booster Shots: Kyodo

Another major topic for 2022 will be constitutional reform, he said, noting that he will deepen debates within the Diet and stir national discussions.

Japan PM to Visit Australia Next Week to Discuss Security: FT

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.