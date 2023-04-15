(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the setting off of an explosive device at an event he attended on Saturday was “unforgivable,” vowing to continue campaigning for his party ahead of by-elections this month.

“Such an act of violence on the core of democracy is absolutely unforgivable,” Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Sunday. “It’s vital that we see the election through to its conclusion.”

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of having thrown the explosive device in the direction of the premier just before he was to deliver a speech in Wakayama prefecture. Local media including national broadcaster NHK said the device may have been a pipe bomb, citing investigative sources.

The premier was touring a fishing port in support of a candidate from his Liberal Democratic Party when the blast occurred. A second pipe-like device with wires protruding from one end was found at the scene.

The event has chilling echoes of the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech before last year’s upper house elections. Five by-elections are set to be held next weekend, including in the constituency left vacant by Abe’s death.

Kishida was evacuated unharmed, and later resumed his schedule of speeches. One police officer was slightly injured.

Support for the premier has been buoyed in recent weeks by his visit to Ukraine, as well as progress toward reconciliation in a long-running feud with South Korea. That’s renewed speculation that he might call a general election in the coming months if the by-elections and a G-7 leaders summit that Japan’s hosting go smoothly.

