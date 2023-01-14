(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would consider “with responsibility” how to deal with semiconductor trade, after he and US President Joe Biden held talks in Washington.

“Japan will communicate closely with allies and like-minded countries, including the US, and think about how to deal with semiconductors,” Kishida told reporters Saturday. He added he wanted to consider his country’s stance “with responsibility” and based on economic security considerations.

Kishida declined to specify whether Japan would join sweeping restrictions on the export to China of key technology announced by Washington in October.

The US administration is seeking cooperation from allies and partners involved in the industry, and Biden will meet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, another important player, on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported last month that both countries had agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China.

