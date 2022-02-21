(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the benefits of growth shouldn’t belong to a limited group, as he faced questions in parliament over policies some say are negative for stock prices.

“Capitalism isn’t sustainable unless it is something that belongs to all stakeholders,” Kishida said Monday of his “New Capitalism” policies. “From that point of view it’s important to accept that the fruits of growth are flowing to shareholders and to think about that situation.”

While the full details of Kishida’s economic policy program have yet to be unveiled, he has talked of a shift away from shareholder-focused capitalism and a bid to expand the middle classes.

Japan ‘New Capitalism’ Advocate Calls for More Public Spending

Kishida, who took office in October, has sent shivers through markets by saying he’s considering raising taxes on financial capital gains and setting guidelines for share buy-backs. The premier has also raised the idea of removing the legal requirement for companies to provide quarterly financial reports to encourage longer-term thinking.

Kishida faces an upper house election in July that could decide whether he joins a long list of short-lived prime ministers, or gains time to push through his agenda. Dissatisfaction has been growing over his handling of the pandemic.

Market-Roiling Kishida Sticks to Japan’s ‘New Capitalism’

At a meeting of a Financial Services Agency panel Friday, it emerged that members didn’t see quarterly reporting as encouraging short-term thinking, and none of them favored its abolition.

Kishida also made the following comments in response to questions in the budget committee:

There are various reasons for share price moves -- I must refrain from evaluating them

If there are voices of concern from the markets, I must resolve misunderstandings

Policies are not negative toward shareholders themselves

