(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it isn’t the time now to discuss revising an accord the government set with the Bank of Japan in 2013 that aimed to help achieve its 2% inflation target.

“It’s still too early as the new governor hasn’t been appointed yet,” Kishida said in an interview on BS TV Tokyo Sunday. He said he expects to work out whether to discuss it after a new governor is appointed, with Haruhiko Kuroda due to step down in April.

A 10-year historic accord that ties Japan’s central bank to a 2% inflation goal has been the focus of speculation that it may need to be changed. Kuroda on Friday signaled the hottest inflation since 1981 — double the BOJ’s target — has no impact on his determination to continue with monetary easing.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.