(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is set to draw up economic measures by the end of April aimed at countering the effect of sharp rises in fuel and other prices, he told a parliamentary committee Monday.

His comments came days after parliament passed a record 107.6 trillion yen ($874 billion) budget, as it seeks to help the economy bounce back from the effects of the country’s worst-yet wave of Covid-19 infections.

“In order to make sure of the recovery from the coronavirus crisis, we have to deal actively with the effect of oil and other price rises resulting from the Ukraine situation,” Kishida said. “I will give instructions tomorrow for urgent measures to be drawn up by the end of April.”

The government will initially focus on using reserves to introduce such measures quickly, he said. Kishida added that a policy introduced to keep the price of gasoline down to about 172 yen per liter would be extended until the end of April.

Tokyo Inflation Hits Fastest Clip in Two Years on Energy

Data published Friday showed the cost of living in Tokyo rose at its fastest pace in two years this month, due to higher costs for electricity and natural gas. Price moves in Tokyo are a leading indicator for national inflation.

Kishida confirmed the plans for economic steps as a new survey showed approval for his cabinet had risen six percentage points to 61%. He faces an upper house election in July where victory could allow him to stay in office until 2025.

