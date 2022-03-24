(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is poised to order a package of measures next week, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, as he seeks to address a deteriorating economic picture.

“I believe there’ll be instructions from the prime minister next week, so we’ll consider measures based on those orders,” Suzuki told reporters Friday. “There needs to be a solid response to reduce the impact of rises in oil and grain prices on citizens and firms.”

Kishida has been under increasing pressure to do something to alleviate the impact from rising fuel and commodity prices on households and firms, leading to speculation that he would announce additional supportive measures soon.

The war in Ukraine has added to price gains, driving up costs for Japanese corporate goods by the fastest pace in four decades. The slide in the yen, meanwhile, is set to add to higher import prices, and the squeeze on corporate and consumer budgets.

The economy is already expected to shrink this quarter, largely on the impact of virus restrictions reintroduced to deal with the omicron wave. The sharp increase in energy prices threatens to keep a lid on a hoped-for rebound in consumption after the lifting of the restrictions earlier this week.

While mentioning the government has already put in place measures to reduce the rise in fuel prices and support struggling businesses during the pandemic, Suzuki said additional measures will be considered to tackle the surge in oil prices.

Data Friday from the internal affairs ministry showed that the cost of living in Tokyo increased by the biggest margin in more than two years this month. While still below the Bank of Japan’s goal of 2%, consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 0.8% in the capital in March from a year earlier.

The energy component showed much sharper gains as higher electricity and natural gas bills pushed up prices by 26%, the fastest pace of gain since March 1981.

How the package will be funded remains unclear. Asked whether reserve funds for the year beginning April will be used, or whether an additional budget may be needed, Suzuki said the financing of the measures will be considered based on Kishida’s instructions.

