(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida called for quick action on campaign pledges that helped his ruling Liberal Democratic Party keep its parliamentary majority in a Sunday vote, such as seeking wage increases for workers.

Kishida told reporters Monday a concrete action plan was needed for raising wages and he would work on passing an extra budget as soon as possible to help the Covid-battered economy. He also said his government would unveil its coronavirus plan by the middle of this month.

Japan’s Kishida Defies Forecasts, Keeps Majority in Election (2)

Kishida’s LDP won 261 seats to preserve its outright majority in the 465-seat lower house, results on Monday showed, dropping from the 276 seats it held before the vote. The outcome was cheered by markets that saw it as removing worries about political uncertainty. Stocks gained in Monday trading, with the benchmark Topix rising as much as 1.8% on the morning and the blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbing more than 2%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.