(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants incoming and existing cabinet members and vice ministers to declare their relationships with the Unification Church, the religious organization that was cited by the man accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kishida said in a briefing in Hiroshima on Saturday.

Kishida said he plans to reshuffle the cabinet as soon as next week, confirming earlier reports. “I want to get started quickly with a new lineup given the various issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, addressing rising prices and the situation in Ukraine and Taiwan,” Kishida said in a briefing broadcast by NHK.

The prime minister said he has no connection as far as he knows with the Unification Church.

The controversial church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, was started by the religious leader Sun Myung Moon in South Korea in the 1950s and has about 3 million members worldwide.

