(Bloomberg) -- Kyowa Kirin Co., the Japanese specialty pharmaceutical firm, is considering a sale of some of its international assets that could fetch about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The Tokyo-listed arm of brewer Kirin Holdings Co. is working with a financial adviser to explore the potential divestment of certain assets from its Kyowa Kirin International Plc unit, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The sale, which could include more established and mature products, has drawn interest from some strategic and financial investors, according to the people.

Deliberations are preliminary and the company could choose not to pursue a deal, the people said. A representative for Kyowa Kirin said nothing has been decided and declined to comment further.

Health care is one of the few sectors which has so far defied a global slump in dealmaking, driven by volatile markets and the rising cost of funding. Gerresheimer AG, a German maker of packaging for drugs and cosmetics, rejected an informal takeover approach from Bain Capital in recent weeks, while ResMed Inc. agreed to buy MediFox Dan Holding GmbH, a German health software company owned by private equity firm Hg, in a $1 billion deal earlier in the week.

Kyowa Kirin conducts research and development and produces pharmaceuticals targeting cancer, kidney disease and immune system disorders. Kirin Holdings owns about 54% of its shares, the parent’s latest annual report shows. Kyowa Kirin International was previously known as ProStrakan, which Kyowa Kirin acquired in 2011 and rebranded five years later, according to the unit’s website. It in is headquartered in Scotland and employs more than 500 people.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.