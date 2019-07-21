(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition is set to retain its upper house majority in Sunday’s election, a media projection showed, keeping him on course to become the country’s longest-serving premier.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its partner Komeito were projected to win more than half of the 124 seats up for grabs, public broadcaster NHK said after voting closed at 8 p.m. Japan time. Given the 70 seats they hold in the uncontested section of the chamber, this amounts to a simple majority of the total 245 seats.

