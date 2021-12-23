(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will appoint Makoto Kobayashi as president and chief executive officer of its securities arm, replacing Saburo Araki, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Yomiuri earlier reported the personnel change, which it said will take effect April 1. Kobayashi will also serve as president of the Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities unit, Yomiuri reported.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. said in a statement that it wasn’t the source of media reports, adding that it would make timely disclosure on any executive personnel matters.

