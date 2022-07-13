(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast plans to raise more than $300 million in loans to build hospitals across the nation, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is the lead arranger, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Japan’s largest lender in August helped the West African nation raise 293 million euros ($293.4 million) to build six hospitals.

Spokespeople for the nation’s finance ministry as well as MUFG declined to comment.

The biggest cocoa grower globally is among the poorest countries in the world, ranking at 162 out of 189 geographies in human development, according to the United Nations Development Programme. The war in Ukraine is making the situation worse. Economic growth will slow to 6% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, which had initially forecast a 7% expansion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.