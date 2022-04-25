(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s new economic measures to counter the impact of rising prices on households won’t produce an increase in consumer spending, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to brief the press at 6 p.m. after a media report said the government will decide on the measures as early as today. It’s expected to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.6 billion) to help households and businesses cope with higher prices by boosting gasoline subsidies and sending aid to low-income earners, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Read more: Japan to Spend 6.2t Yen on Economic Measures: Nikkei

Increased gasoline subsidies will help stem a potential downward spiral from cutbacks in household spending, but the move won’t lead to additional consumer spending, said Yoshimasa Maruyama and Koya Miyamae, economists at SMBC Nikko. The same applies to aid for struggling households, they said.

Only a limited number of households benefit from gasoline subsides, and to have a wider reach, the government may also want to help ease household power bills, which are considered more essential, the economists said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.