(Bloomberg) -- Japan launched its flagship rocket in what could be a turning point for a battered space program struggling to overcome recent setbacks and compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The H3 rocket, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for Japan’s national space agency, delivered a pair of satellites to orbit roughly 16 and 25 minutes after it took off Saturday morning local time from Tanegashima Space Center in southeastern Japan.

All aspects of the launch went as planned, according to JAXA.

“It gives me great joy to report these results after last year’s failure,” JAXA Director Hiroshi Yamakawa told reporters Saturday in Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture. “We will strive to rebuild trust in Japan’s space industry.”

The mission offers a modicum of relief to an agency plagued by a series of dramatic blunders and costly setbacks.

JAXA’s woes began with the explosion of its smaller Epsilon rocket in 2022, followed by a system malfunction during the H3’s maiden launch in March that ended with the craft plummeting into the Philippine Sea.

The agency made only a handful of launches last year, compared with almost 100 by SpaceX, which is becoming increasingly dominant in the commercial space sector as demand grows for rockets with heavy payload capacity.

“Having one company dominate supply isn’t ideal for anyone,” said Masashi Okada, project manager of the H3 launch team. “The need for alternatives is growing quickly.”

Most companies are launching single-use rockets as clients flock to SpaceX with reusable rockets like the Falcon 9.

United Launch Alliance, a venture between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., launched its Vulcan rocket last month, years behind schedule. After multiple delays, European rival ArianeGroup expects to have its Ariane 6 rocket ready for launch in June or July. Both can only be used once.

JAXA is set to play a central role in building reusable rockets, while Mitsubishi Heavy has said partial or complete reuse of the H3 is “considered essential” and could reduce costs by 90%.

Development of the H3 began about 10 years ago, with the 63-meter-tall craft poised to replace the H-2A. Only two of the older rockets remain after one was used in January to place a government spy satellite into orbit.

Mitsubishi Heavy’s goal is to launch the H3 six times a year, the company said in October, which falls short of the nine launches SpaceX conducted just last month.

“It’s true the H3 is in some ways behind the Falcon 9,” Yamakawa told reporters on Jan 9. “But supply needs to keep up with demand, and every rocket offers a different business proposition.”

