(Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities fell, with the Nikkei 225 dropping 3%, taking its losses since reaching a year-to-date high in September to more than 10%.

The gauge is set for its longest losing streak since May 2019, amid a global selloff in technology shares on the threat of persistently high inflation. A fading of initial investor hopes for Japan’s new administration of Fumio Kishida and a tumble in shares of Fast Retailing Co. also contributed to the loss.

Kishida was formally voted in as the nation’s 100th prime minister on Monday, but his policies have yet to excite investors. Local stocks initially surged after predecessor Yoshihide Suga announced he would step down, but the boom quickly evaporated.

“The market is likely to be in a corrective mood until there’s clarity on how the slowdown in the Chinese economy is impacting Japanese company results during the earnings season this month,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Nomura Asset Management in Tokyo.

The Nikkei 225 was sent down further as Fast Retailing Co., its most heavily weighted stock, fell the most since March 2020. The firm reported sales at its domestic Uniqlo operations fell 19% in September.

The nation’s two major stock gauges were set for their seventh-straight day of losses. Tokyo Electron Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp. also contributed to the Nikkei’s decline, while machinery and marine transport were among the biggest drags on the Topix, which fell 2%.

