(Bloomberg) -- Japanese telecom giant NTT will make the home the primary work place for employees under a rule change from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, without identifying the source of the information.

Commuting to the office will count as a business trip at the firm, which already last year strengthened its work-from-home practices, according to NHK.

The move by the firm with about 180,000 domestic employees could have a ripple effect on other businesses, according to NHK.

