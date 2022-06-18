Jun 18, 2022
Japan’s NTT to Make Home Primary Work Place in Rule Change: NHK
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese telecom giant NTT will make the home the primary work place for employees under a rule change from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, without identifying the source of the information.
Commuting to the office will count as a business trip at the firm, which already last year strengthened its work-from-home practices, according to NHK.
The move by the firm with about 180,000 domestic employees could have a ripple effect on other businesses, according to NHK.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.