(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has entered Keio University Hospital in the capital for the first time since he announced his resignation, Kyodo reported, without saying where it got the information.

Abe had visited the hospital before announcing late last month he would step down to undergo treatment for a chronic digestive condition. The Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to hold an election to replace Abe as party president on Sept. 14.

