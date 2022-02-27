(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s factory output fell for a second straight month in January as supply shortages continued to hurt manufacturers, adding to concern that the economy could shrink this quarter as omicron restrictions weigh on activity.

Production slipped 1.3% from the previous month, according to the industry ministry Monday. Economists had expected a decline of 0.7%.

A separate report by the ministry showed that retail sales also dropped 1.9% in January from the previous month compared with economists’ forecast of a 1.2% fall. The weakness in sales shows consumers were less willing to spend than expected amid the country’s biggest virus wave.

The continued decline in output suggests a further delay in Japan’s economic recovery with the outlook further clouded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential fallout for global trade and commodities markets.

While the consensus among economists before Monday’s data was for Japan to still eke out growth in the first three months of this year, the country is lagging behind its peers in recovering pre-pandemic levels.

Further signs of a setback in momentum could spark calls for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take more action to shore up growth ahead of an election in the summer.

Considering the fragile state of the economy and the still feeble strength of inflation, the Bank of Japan is also likely to stick with its stimulus measures, despite ongoing speculation it may consider adjusting policy as its global peers make hawkish moves.

