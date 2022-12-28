(Bloomberg) -- A panel at Japan’s health ministry is drafting an opinion saying the classification of the coronavirus should be downgraded to the same level as season influenza, Kyodo News reported Wednesday.

The advisers think the change should be made in stages and plan to make the viewpoint public in January, the report said, citing an unidentified person.

Local media previously reported that the government is considering lowering the level in the spring. The move would allow it to cut costs and ease pressure on the health-care system.

