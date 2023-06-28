(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s nuclear watchdog could issue approval as soon as next week to Tokyo Electric Power Co. for the use of equipment that would release treated waste water from the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority began an inspection at the Tepco facility that’s intended to discharge the water, and the utility could pass an assessment as soon as next week, the watchdog’s chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka told reporters.

Granting the approval would put Tepco another step closer to completing its decommissioning efforts at Fukushima, where a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 led to the worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl.

Read more: Why Japan Will Release Fukushima Water Into the Sea: QuickTake

Tepco cycles in water to keep debris and fuel at the wrecked nuclear reactors cool. That contaminated liquid, along with other groundwater and rain, is processed to remove most radioactive elements. The treated water, which still contains tritium, has been collected and stored in about 1,000 tanks at the site.

Japan decided in 2021 to gradually release the water into the Pacific Ocean, arguing the process is within existing global guidelines and a necessary part of decommissioning process. Neighboring countries, including China and South Korea, have objected to the proposal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is reviewing the safety of Tepco’s plan, is also finalizing a report. Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to meet Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on July 4, Asahi reported Tuesday.

