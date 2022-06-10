(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed his country would expand its security role in Asia, in a speech at an international security forum in Singapore.

Kishida said Friday he would “boost Japan’s diplomatic and security role in the region,” in the first keynote presentation by a Japanese premier at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in eight years. Kishida reiterated his view that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait “is also of extreme importance.”

Japan’s Leader Ramps Up Drive to Counter China in Southeast Asia

The premier surprised many with his tough response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and frequent veiled warnings about the risk of a similar grab for territory by China. He has been corralling sometimes reluctant neighbors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to stand beside the West on issues like sovereignty and the rule of law.

Spooked by the Ukraine war and its implications for Asia, Japan is not only planning to raise its defense budget, but increasingly seeking closer security ties around the world, beyond its alliance with the US.

