(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government needs to work with the central bank to monitor for fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and signaled potential coordination in any policy response.

“There is a need to cooperate more closely,” Kishida said in answer to questions in parliament on Friday. “The government and Bank of Japan must be fully prepared in conducting economic and fiscal policies appropriately while closely watching financial markets and the economy.”

Kishida’s comments suggest he wants the BOJ to act in the event the recovery is threatened by a spike in energy prices or other uncertainties arising from the conflict. His remarks could also fuel speculation that the central bank will come under pressure to respond if Japanese households show increased discontent with rising prices ahead of national elections in early summer.

Just hours before Kishida spoke, government data showed energy prices in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in almost 41 years, intensifying cost-push inflation. That’s a risk to an economy in which there has been little sign of wages growth strengthening.

Kishida said earlier Friday that he would ramp up support for Japanese households affected by rising oil prices.

Bank of America Securities predicted this week that the BOJ would raise interest rates in October. Its analysts said in a report that the move would be driven by declining support for aggressive stimulus, as rising costs of food and energy potentially triggered a backlash from households.

