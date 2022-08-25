(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top police commissioner has submitted his resignation to take responsibility for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month, after a probe highlighted major oversights in Abe’s security detail.

“It’s clear that there were shortcomings” in protocol that contributed to the incident, Itaru Nakamura, commissioner general of Japan’s National Police Agency, said at a press conference Thursday broadcast by NHK. He pledged authorities would engage in a “thorough” overview of how they protect politicians to prevent recurrence.

The local police chief in Nara prefecture, where the shooting occurred, has also offered to resign, according to NHK.

