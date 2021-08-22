(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faced a fresh blow amid criticism of his pandemic management, when his favored candidate lost an election for Yokohama mayor in the city where he began his political career.

Takeharu Yamanaka, a former university professor backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, won the race in Japan’s second-most populous city. He defeated Suga-backed Hachiro Okonogi, who resigned from the cabinet in June in a surprise move to run for mayor, according to results posted Monday by national public broadcaster NHK.

Okonogi’s defeat bodes ill for Suga’s prospects in a looming party leadership poll and a general election that must be held by the end of November. It comes with support for Suga slumping to record lows in recent media polls, as the number of Covid-19 cases surged to levels never seen before in Japan.

The election result is also likely to weigh on Suga’s long-held ambition of opening one of Japan’s first casinos in Yokohama, given Yamanaka’s opposition to the idea.

“This became more than just a mayoral election,” said Tomoaki Iwai, a political science professor at Nihon University, after the premier threw his weight behind his former minister -- also the son of the politician who gave Suga his first leg-up into national politics. Following a series of special election defeats for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier in the year, Suga is beginning to look incapable of winning, Iwai added.

Adding to the bad news, a survey Monday from broadcaster ANN showed support for the prime minister’s government dropped to 25.8% -- below the 30% that’s regarded in local politics as a make-or-break level for a leader.

While the death toll from Covid-19 so far remains low by comparison with other developed nations, surveys show many people are anxious about the shortage of hospital beds as the number of serious cases swells.

With surveys by public broadcaster NHK and some other media also showing Suga’s support under 30%, rivals are beginning to jostle for position. This raises the prospect the ruling party could send him through the revolving door of leaders that dispatched six prime ministers in five years before his predecessor.

“A defeat in his own backyard is a major shock” that could spur younger LDP lawmakers to start trying to oust Suga, political consultant Takuma Ohamazaki said ahead of the vote. The severity of the current virus outbreak will in any case make it difficult for Suga to call a general election next month, he added.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi and Hakubun Shimomura, policy chief for the LDP, are among those aiming to throw their hats in the ring. Public opinion polls have also shown support for Taro Kono, the government’s vaccine czar and a former foreign minister, to become premier.

The election result is a setback for Suga’s hopes for opening a casino in the city where he started out as a local assemblyman. While he has said so-called “integrated resorts” including gambling among other attractions are key to expanding foreign tourism in Japan, the idea is opposed by a majority of local residents. Mayoral election victor Yamanaka has vowed to drop the plan immediately.

