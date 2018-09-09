(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy grew at a faster pace than first estimated in the second quarter, with stronger business investment providing additional momentum.

Key Takeaways

The upward revision is welcome news after a first-quarter contraction. A sharp bump in business spending gave economic growth additional momentum despite simmering trade tensions and slower Chinese growth clouding the outlook. Those external factors may weigh more on sentiment in the third quarter, cooling the surge in capital spending, while heavy rains, a heat wave and an earthquake look set to weaken domestic consumption.

Economist Views

Growth in capital spending was the main factor driving the faster-than-estimated expansion in the second quarter as companies used rising profits to expand capacity, update equipment and invest in labor-saving technology, said Taro Saito, director of economic research at NLI Research Institute.

"Even though the 3 percent annual growth looks robust, you have to take into account a contraction in the first quarter," Saito said. Recent natural disasters will drag on factory output and exports in the third quarter, pushing overall economic growth down to between 1 percent and 2 percent, he added.

"Auto tariffs are a big risk," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., flagging Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on car imports from abroad, including Japan.

Maruyama says he will be closely watching coming U.S.-Japan trade talks to see what kind of demands the U.S. will make.

Saito said auto tariffs would deal a "huge blow to Japan’s economy" if they go ahead.

Chinese policy makers are using stimulus measures to support the economy, so a slowdown in China that could affect Japan isn’t likely to last, Maruyama said.

Other Details

Business spending was revised to growth of 3.1 percent (forecast +2.8 percent), up from 1.3 percent, for the fastest expansion in more than three years.

The contribution to growth from business investment was the largest since the first quarter of 2015, Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption grew 0.7 percent (forecast +0.7 percent), matching the initial reading.

The current account for July showed a 2.01 trillion yen surplus (forecast 1.89 trillion yen surplus)

The balance of payments data showed a record high for July for primary income and a fresh high for the number of visitors to Japan.

(An earlier version of this story was corrected to change time period for current account.)

--With assistance from Toru Fujioka.

To contact the reporter on this story: Connor Cislo in Tokyo at ccislo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Paul Jackson, Henry Hoenig

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.