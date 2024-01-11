Japan’s Regulator to Order SBI to Halt Some Operations, Nikkei Says

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Financial Services Agency is likely to order SBI Holdings Inc.’s brokerage arm to temporarily halt some operations after finding the unit manipulated stock prices, the Nikkei newspaper reported without saying where it got the information.

The ban won’t include online services related to equity retail investors or investment trusts, according to the publication.

An FSA official declined to comment. A spokesperson for SBI, which operates Japan’s biggest online brokerage, also declined to comment.

The report points to an escalation of the scandal that erupted at SBI Securities Co. late last year. Japan’s securities watchdog has already recommended penalizing the brokerage following an investigation into stock price manipulation.

