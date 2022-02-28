(Bloomberg) -- Japan promised Monday to restrict transactions with Russia’s central bank, potentially preventing Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing billions of dollars worth of reserves.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the new measures Monday evening after a call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. That comes after an earlier decision by Tokyo to join other Group of Seven nations in banning certain Russian banks from the SWIFT payments messaging system and unveiling other sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Japan Seeks to Show Unity With G-7 on New Russia Sanctions

Almost 6% Russia’s foreign exchange reserves, or an estimated $33 billion, were in yen-denominated assets as of June 2021, according to the most recent figures from the Bank of Russia. Over the weekend, Western nations announced restrictive measures which will freeze roughly half of Russia’s reserves held in Group of Seven nations, according to the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell.

If Japan also decides to block the Bank of Russia from accessing reserves in yen or held in Japan, it would leave the China as the only major nation holding Russian reserves which hasn’t frozen them. About 13% of Russia’s reserves, or an estimated $77 billion, were in yuan assets at the end of June last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.