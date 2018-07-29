(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s retail sales rebounded in June, recovering from a sharp drop in May and offering a sign of improved consumption in the second quarter.

Key Takeaways

Retail sales have largely recovered from a weak first quarter, despite a sharp drop in May. Still, tepid wage gains mean Japanese shoppers remain reluctant to really ramp up spending. That leaves Japan’s economic recovery still reliant on exports at a time when the trade outlook looks increasingly cloudy, with the U.S. considering tariffs on car imports.

To contact the reporter on this story: Connor Cislo in Tokyo at ccislo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.